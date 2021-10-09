Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.51. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 1,521 shares.

Specifically, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

