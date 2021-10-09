Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.