HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

