HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,089 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $58,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $240.42. The stock had a trading volume of 817,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

