HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $833,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $11,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

