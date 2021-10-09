HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $221,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

