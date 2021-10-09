Head to Head Comparison: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) versus Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Avidity Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Avidity Biosciences has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.53%. Given Avidity Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avidity Biosciences is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,868.74% -126.28% -66.87% Avidity Biosciences -846.95% -26.48% -24.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Avidity Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 32.74 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -0.73 Avidity Biosciences $6.79 million 127.21 -$44.35 million ($2.05) -11.19

Avidity Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

