Head-To-Head Comparison: Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) versus Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $2.06 billion 4.11 $411.11 million N/A N/A Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.44 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 12.35% 13.18% 4.66% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Cellcom Israel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization beats Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

