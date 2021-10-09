Head to Head Comparison: Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) and Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Metacrine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -25.00 Metacrine N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($3.97) -0.91

Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Metacrine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% Metacrine N/A -61.37% -51.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Metacrine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Metacrine 0 0 4 0 3.00

Metacrine has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 434.72%. Given Metacrine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Metacrine shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metacrine beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.