Head-To-Head Comparison: Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) vs. Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -850.88% -24.49% Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaman has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Kaman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.35 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.07

Stable Road Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Risk and Volatility

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaman has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaman beats Stable Road Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

