Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Convey Holding Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.16 $77.57 million N/A N/A Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 2.09 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Convey Holding Parent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Cord Blood and Convey Holding Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Convey Holding Parent has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 83.68%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Convey Holding Parent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.