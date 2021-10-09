Head to Head Review: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) versus First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 23.65% 2.23%

This table compares TC Bancshares and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 1.10 $33.35 million $14.04 2.10

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TC Bancshares and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

