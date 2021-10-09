Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,717.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.