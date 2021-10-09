Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.37 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

