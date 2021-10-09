Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

