Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.92 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

