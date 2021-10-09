Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.16 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $273.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.59. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

