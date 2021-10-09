Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 25,900 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $107,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 62.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

