Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 80.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.78 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

