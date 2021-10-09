Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 992,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 205,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

