Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $19,096,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

