Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,860,760 shares.The stock last traded at $31.65 and had previously closed at $30.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.