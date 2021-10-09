Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

