Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $218.04, but opened at $227.77. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $234.90, with a volume of 1,050 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

