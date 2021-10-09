Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $45,945,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $3,105,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

