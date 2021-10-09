Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,192 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $45,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $42,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.