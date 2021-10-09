Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Critical Analysis

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Highwoods Properties and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $736.90 million 6.42 $347.40 million $3.58 12.70 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.85 $12.85 million $1.54 13.12

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 32.60% 10.23% 4.57% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 103.79% 13.96% 0.28%

Volatility and Risk

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

