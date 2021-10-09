Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

