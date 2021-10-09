HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 26,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,092,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 69.13% and a net margin of 64.56%. As a group, analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.