HoDooi Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $372,419.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00089530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.54 or 1.00168253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.54 or 0.06445749 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

