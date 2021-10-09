Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

