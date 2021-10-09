Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HOMB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. 475,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

