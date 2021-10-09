Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.28

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.28 and traded as high as $28.43. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

