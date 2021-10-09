Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

