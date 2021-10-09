Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

