HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 77,667 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in HP were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

