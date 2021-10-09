HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

