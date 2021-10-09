Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.45.

HUBG opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

