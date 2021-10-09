Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Hubbell worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hubbell by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $142.21 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

