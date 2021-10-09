Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.