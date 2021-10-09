Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $412.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

