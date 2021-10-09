HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 0.5% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $520,112.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

