Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Idena has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $107,827.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00080600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00111962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,850,324 coins and its circulating supply is 51,696,412 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

