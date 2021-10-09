IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Trading Up 2.3%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 1,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,329.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

