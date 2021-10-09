IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 69.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $44,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDXX traded down $5.99 on Friday, hitting $617.02. 213,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $666.41 and a 200-day moving average of $605.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.02 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.