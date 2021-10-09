iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 10,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 927,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Specifically, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,591,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.