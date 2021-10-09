IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of IMARA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. IMARA has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.31.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IMARA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

