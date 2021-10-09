IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

