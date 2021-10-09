Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

