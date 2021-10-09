Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,424,591.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inari Medical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.